Cong leaders protest at Delhi airport as Pawan Khera deboarded

New Delhi, Feb 23 The Congress leaders on Thursday staged a protest inside the Delhi airport after their party leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from a Raipur-bound plane.

Khera, en-route to Raipur for the party plenary starting on Friday, was accompanied by Randeep Surjewala and Shakeel Ahmed besides many others.

According to party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, "First, the airline staff said that there was a baggage issue but when Khera came out, it was said that he is being deplaned on the order of the DCP to serve a notice. What has Khera done, we will not go until each one of us is allowed."

The Congress leaders and workers started sloganeering against the Delhi Police terming it their "gimmick" to disrupt the party's plenary as on Monday there were ED raids in Chhattisgarh on Congress leaders.

