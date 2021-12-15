Cong moves adjournment notices in LS seeking removal of Ajay Misra

New Delhi, Dec 15 Congress MPs on Wednesday moved several adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and removal of Minister of state Ajay Misra Teni after SIT report termed the violence "pre-planned".

Rahul Gandhi, along with party chief whip K. Suresh and Manickam Tagore moved the notices to press for the removal of Teni, whose son had allegedly mowed down four farmers while they were protesting agaisnt the three contentious farm laws in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

On Tuesday, The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, filed an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to include new sections against the 13 accused to make their offence punishable under attempt to murder charges.

Vidhyaram Diwakar, the SIT investigating officer, had filed the application in the CJM's court for adding new sections in the warrant, replacing sections 279, 338 and 304A of the IPC.

In his application, the investigating officer had pointed out that the 'incident was well-planned and a deliberate act, and not of negligence or callousness'.

