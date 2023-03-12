Cong slams BJP over pic of rowdy-sheeter greeting PM Modi in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka on Sunday triggered the latest face-off between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP in the southern state over a rowdy-sheeter greeting the PM in Mandya.

The Congress tweeted a photograph of 'Fighter Ravi', a rowdy-sheeter, in which he is seen greeting the Prime Minister.

Sources in Congress claimed the photograph, which was allegedly clicked in Mandya on Sunday, had been shared with them.

"It is impossible for any other party in the world to be as shameless as the BJP. Greeting Fighter Ravi with folded hands has brought disrepute to the post of Prime Minister. It is shameful that the BJP which claimed it would not accept rowdies into the party has brought a rowdy-sheeter before the Prime Minister," the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet.

The fresh face-off came a few weeks after the two parties had targeted each other over the induction of rowdy-sheeters into their respective parties.

