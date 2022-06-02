Cong would lose its principal opposition status: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 2 Slamming the Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed the Grand Old Party would lose its position of the principal opposition party in the next Parliamentary elections.

"Congress will come down to around 30-35 seats in the 2024 polls," he BJP leader said.

He also criticised the Congress party's decision to field 'outsiders' for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Sarma told the media that the future of Congress is now under threat which is evident from their desperation.

"The party is under constant downfall in the country and its tally will reach a minimum in 2024."

He also alleged that the leaders close to the Gandhi family had been blackmailing them of quitting the party if not given good positions.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction in discrimination against the students of the northeast. He claimed that the change was possible by the Prime Minister's outreach to the region in the last few years which was earlier neglected by the Congress regime.

He wrote on Twitter: "A new wave of growth & development has swept across the northeast in the past 8 years under PM Modi's guidance. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for unlocking NE's potential, making it new engine of India's growth."

