Congress alleges Goa govt works for welfare of casinos, not people

Panaji, July 13 Refering the statement of Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho that the Goa government will write to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking to reconsider the GST council's decision to levy a 28 per cent tax on casinos, the Congress has questioned former about his "intention to lose revenue" from casino industry.

Addressing a press conference, GPCC General Secretary Vijay Bhike said that it seems Godinho has "fallen in love" with casino industry and hence working for its welfare.

"Mauvin Godinho should first think in the interest of public and should request his double engine government to lower GST which is levied on essential commodities. Why he is trying to make loss to state exchequer by helping casinos? Has he done fixing with casino owners to get bags," Bhike questioned.

Bhike said casinos earn crores of rupees, then what is need to bring down taxes on their business.

"We have always said that BJP government is working in the interest of crony capitalist. This very act of Mauvin Godinho has proved it. He has never spoken in the interest of public. He should speak about giving more subsidy to EV purchasers and ask his colleague, Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister, to grant more subsidy," Bhike said.

Speaking about prohibiting entry of people to all the wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls in the state, Bhike said: "It is failure of government to come up with such orders."

"On one hand, the government is trying to promote monsoon trekking and on other hand, entry is prohibited. This can not be accepted," he said.

Bhike said that instead of prohibiting entry government should have deployed life guards by identifying waterfalls where tourists visit.

"There are many people and students who explore wildlife area during monsoon. They will be deprived to make research or study of their interest," he said.

He questioned whether the government will prohibit entry at beaches during the tourism season if anyone dies due to drowning.

