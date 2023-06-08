Congress asks Jaishankar for decisive action on Canada parade float
New Delhi, June 8 The Congress has called upon External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take decisive action in response to a float that portrayed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a parade in Brampton, Canada.
Milind Deora, a Congress leader and former Union minister, shared a video circulating on social media that allegedly captured the float depicting Gandhi's assassination at the parade.
Expressing his dismay, Deora tweeted: "As an Indian, I am deeply disturbed by the 5 km-long parade held in Brampton, Canada, which featured a depiction of the assassination of Indira Gandhi."
"It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister's assassination," he said on twitter.
"This extremism deserves universal condemnation & a united response," he tweeted.
