Congress asks Jharkhand Minister to exercise restraint against reigniting '80 pc vs 20 pc' row

After Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan made an "80 per cent versus 20 per cent" remark warning against the destruction of minority's houses, Congress, an ally of the state government, has cautioned him to exercise restraint as he holds a responsible position".

Earlier on Wednesday, while attending an Iftar party, Hasan said, "Everyone knows what the Centre is doing with a particular religious community which is harmful to all. If we are 20 per cent, then you're 80 per cent. If our 20 per cent houses get destroyed, your 80 per cent too will be destroyed. People stay unitedly in India. In the past, Mughals, Britishers tried to divide India but they couldn't succeed."

The statement drew various political reactions including the demands from the Opposition BJP for the minister's resignation.

While ally Congress' spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said that Hasan should refrain from making such statements being at a responsible position.

"One should be very watchful about his statement and actions while holding a responsible position like a minister. People have given the mandate and made (him) a responsible person. Hence one should have control over his statements...I think the minister should refrain from making such statements," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has dared Chief Minister Hemant Soren to sack the Minister.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "His statement is highly condemnable. He has gone too far in appeasement politics. He has taken the oath not to discriminate people on the basis of religion, but he is exactly doing the opposite. We demand CM should immediately recommend for his dismissal."

( With inputs from ANI )

