Congress attacks Modi government over Satya Pal Malik's remarks, says panel to make MSP effective should be set up soon

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of "anti-farmer mindset" and demanded that the committee to make MSP more effective and transpant promised by the Centre should be set up soon.

Congess general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewaala referred to purported coments of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farmers' protests against three farm laws and said "the whole nation is shocked".

Malik, who was addressing an event in Dadri in Haryana, had claimed that the Prime Minister was "arrogant" when he met him.

Surjewala alleged that the Prime Minister was "working for his corporate friends".

"The whole nation is shocked with the discussion between Satya Pal Malik and PM Modi. It shows the insensitivity, arrogance, and the anti-farmer mindset of PM Modi. The Prime Minister asking if they (protesting farmers) died for him shows that he works for his corporate friends, but not for farmers and labourers," Surjewala alleged.

"PM Modi should apologise for the insensitive statements. The Centre must also pay compensation to the farmers who died during the farmers' protest and should provide jobs to their kin," he added.

Surjewala also alleged that the committee promised by the Centre when the three farm laws were repealed in November last year had not been set up.

"The Centre should ensure MSP committee is formed soon otherwise the farmers will give a befitting reply to your arrogance," he said.

The Congress tweeted the video of Satya Pal Malik's remarks from its Twitter handle.

In the video Malik claimed that he went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss farmers issue and ended up fighting with him within five minutes.

Malik said he raked up the issue of 500 farmers dying during the protest.

Malik has attacked the government in the past over the farm laws.

( With inputs from ANI )

