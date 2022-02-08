Congress, away from power in Tripura for decades, wants to make a comeback by breaking away BJP

The Congress party was continuously seen accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making government by toppling other state governments as they repeatedly mentioned Goa and Manipur. But the scene at Rahul Gandhi's house in Delhi on Tuesday didn't match with their allegations earlier addressed to the BJP.

Elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly are due in 2023 and just before the elections, Congress has made a big dent in the Bharatiya Janata Party- former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Burman and Ashish Shah joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday.

Sudip Roy Burman after joining Congress said, "This is 'ghar wapsi' (returning home) for us. Many more are there in the queue."

Interestingly, two more Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Burba Mohan Tripura and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl were also part of the meeting.

At present, both these MLAs have not joined Congress due to some political reasons. But as per Congress leaders, after March, many BJP MLAs are expected to join the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Congress in-charge Dr. Ajay Kumar said, "More than a dozen BJP MLAs are in touch with Congress and they can join Congress after March."

Dr. Ajay Kumar further added, "For the first time, elected MLAs, if they leave the party and join any other party without completing the tenure of 4 years, then they won't benefit the pension that the MLAs receive from the government. They are waiting for March with which they will complete 4 years tenure." Tripura Congress in charge stated that after March, all the disgruntled BJP MLAs will join the Congress.

Ajay Kumar said that not only the BJP but also most of the leaders of the Left parties and Trinamool Congress wanted to join the Congress.

Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said that the political turmoil in Tripura after March can disrupt the BJP government in the state and it may lose the majority in the Tripura Assembly. He added that there is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Tripura can be held earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

