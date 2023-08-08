Congress fields Oommen Chandy’s son from Puthapally assembly seat

New Delhi, Aug 8 Congress on Tuesday named former Kerala Chief Minister and senior party leader Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen to contest from Puthupally assembly constituency seat.

Congress General Secretary Incharge (Central Election Committee) Mukul Wasnik said: “Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Oommen Chandy as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-elections to the legislative assembly of Kerala from 98 - Puthupally assembly seat.”

The former chief minister died on July 18 in Karnataka's Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 79. Oommen Chandy was chief minister of Kerala twice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor