Congress fully behind K Sudhakaran: Former KPCC President K Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], June 24 : Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Congress Member of Parliament from the State K Muraleedharan on Saturday said that the party was totally behind KPCC president K Sudhakaran who was arrested in a cheating case on Friday but later released on bail.

"Nobody in the party asked for his (Sudhakaran's) resignation. The party is totally behind K Sudhakaran. This is a cooked-up case. So we will face it legally and politically," Muraleedharan said.

Muraleedharan also said that if the Congress-led United Democratic Front comes to power, they will investigate corruption allegations against current ministers of the state.

"If UDF comes to power, definitely we will investigate allegations against ministers of the present government," Muraleedharan said.

Kerala Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. However, the KPCC chief wasn't taken into custody as he had already secured anticipatory bail in the case.

Speaking to the media persons after getting anticipatory bail, Sudhakaran had said, "I'll fight the case legally. I have nothing to hide. I have already explained my position to the police and don't need to make any further statements to the media. Everyone knows about Monson (fake antique leader) and his shady business. He has already been punished."

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress condemned the move saying the "Congress cannot be intimidated by such blatant attempts to misuse law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders".

Members and leaders of Congress in Kerala are observing 'black day' on Saturday, as a mark of their state-wide protest against the arrest of KPCC president, Sudhakaran alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor