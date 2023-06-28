Congress insulted Narasimha Rao in life and even after death: KTR

Hyderabad, June 28 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday targeted the Congress on former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary, saying it insulted him in life and even after he passed away.

“I’ve said this before and I reiterate: Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu was THE most effective and efficient Prime Minister since independence of India It’s a matter of great pride to remember him and recognise his tremendous contributions to the country on his birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

“A man who truly deserves to be Bharat Ratna He was also the most underrated and undermined PM; both by Indian media and his own political party that insulted him in life and even after he passed away Sad but a hard truth,” he added.

Meanwhile, family members of Narasimha Rao and leaders of different political parties paid tributes to him on his 102nd birth anniversary.

Narasimha Rao’s daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi, other family members and leaders of the BRS, the Congress, the BJP and other parties paid their tributes at PV Gnana Bhumi, the Samadhi of the late leader on the banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad.

Telangana ministers Mahmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, Satyavati Rathore, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Loksatta founder Jai Prakash Narayan and others paid floral tributes. They recalled his services to the country and Telangana.

Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna on PV in recognition of his services to the nation.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also paid tributes to Narasimha Rao. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, recalled that PV, son of the Telangana soil, had rescued the country from critical conditions. He stated in a message that the people are now reaping benefits of the financial reforms introduced by him then as the Prime Minister.

KCR noted that PV aid the foundations of modern India and tried to place the country on the high growth trajectory on the lines of developed countries. With his style of politics and able administration, PV calmly did a great job for the country, the Chief Minister said.

All credit would go to PV who rescued the country from the worst economic crises with his game-changing economic reforms, he added.

“We have a responsibility to honour the former Prime Minister and recollect his services rendered for the country. As part of its endeavour, the state government is officially conducting PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary celebrations,” he said.

Describing PV as the pride of Telangana, he called for taking his ideals as an inspiration to take the country ahead on the path of development.

