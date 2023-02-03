Congress issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in House today

Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House on Friday.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Chief Whip, CPP, Lok Sabha issued the whip.

This comes after both Houses were adjourned soon after the commencement of the day's session today.

"Be present positively in Lok Sabha from 01:45 pm onwards till the adjournment of the House today, i.e. February 3, 2023, and support the party stand, as some important issues will be taken up in the House," the whip said.

A number of Opposition leaders including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, BRS MP K Keshava Rao, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of Business notice to their respective Houses to hold a discussion on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg against Adani Group.

( With inputs from ANI )

