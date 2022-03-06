Congress Jharkhand in-charge says party ready with 2024 road map for the state

New Delhi, March 6 The Congress party unit in Jharkhand has prepared a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to , Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said that the party has decided to constitute a coordination committee in the state to harmonise with the Hemant Soren-led government and is working on the revival plan.

In order to strengthen the party prior to the 2024 polls, an exercise at the local level and a roadmap for the next 100 days has been prepared. Work on how to implement the declarations related to the manifesto is currently on, he said.

Q: You have been appointed as the in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, a month ago. What has been done in the past one month and what is the roadmap made for the future?

A: In the last one month, our party has held many district level meetings in Jharkhand and organised a 'Chintan Shivir' (discussion forum for improvement in governance). Now the party has prepared a roadmap for 100 days which has been initiated from March 5. This 'five division conferences' will be held in different districts till March 13.

We begin with Hazaribagh then move to Dumka, Ranchi, Daltonganj and Jamshedpur districts. It is being organised for better communication in the organisation, so that 2024 elections can be given a new direction. Regional conferences are being organised to implement the essence that emerged in the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Q: In both Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Congress party, before the state Budget, organised similar camps as done in Jharkhand. You were party in-charge in Rajasthan and now you are in-charge of Jharkhand Congress. Which state, do you think, presented a better Budget?

A: See, at the time the Gehlot government presented the Budget, I had said that it was good and historic. The government came up with a Budget ideal for a developing state. The momentum in the economy and health had come to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping that in mind, the Budget was presented in the interest of the common people. Like the Congress manifesto, it promised an urban employment guarantee programme on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Q: Since meetings are being held frequently, is there a possibility of the Congress reshuffling the cabinet in Jharkhand?

A: There is a coalition government in Jharkhand. Four ministers from the Congress party are included in the Jharkhand cabinet. Certainly their work will be reviewed in the future and after evaluation, if there is a room for improvement for our party's performance, then these ministers will be changed, definitely. After the meetings, the Congress will form several coordination committees at the state level first. Further review will be held after that.

Q: How is the relationship of the Congress with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party at present? How much is the Jharkhand government helping in fully implementing the Congress party's manifesto, which was formed under the Common Minimum Agenda?

A: We have been working in alliance in the state for the past several years. Many projects have been started together, promises made to the ordinary people have been fulfilled. Therefore, we are confident that we will prove to be a successful alliance and will continue to work together in the future as well.

It is also possible that Congress might fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the JMM. We are together now, therefore, fighting together will make sense. But it would not be right to comment on this now. If the Congress is strong on the ground, the alliance will also be strong.

Q: Indian citizens, especially students, who are stuck in Ukraine, came to the border of other countries fighting several adverse situations, after which they were evacuated from there. Is the Congress in Jharkhand or as the country's main Opposition taking any steps to ensure their safety?

A: I am very sad that Indian citizens are having to struggle so much. In spite of its pre-estimate, the right steps were not taken in time by the Ministry of External Affairs. This is very painful. Being a responsible opposition, the Congress is extending its full support to the Centre.

Wherever the central government needs cooperation and assistance from the Congress, the party is ready to help responsibly. My deepest condolences to the Indian citizens stranded there. I will appeal to the Centre to bring them back by any means.

