Congress kept nation safe, BJP wants to divide, make many Pakistans, says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the BJP of "wanting to divide the nation" and "make many Pakistans" and said Congress had kept the nation safe during its rule.

Addressing a public meeting, Mehbooba Mufti said her family also bore the brunt of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"My father's uncles and cousins were killed. We want the violence to stop. They (BJP) want the fight with Pakistan to prevail. They talk about Hindu-Muslim, Jinnah, Babur, Aurangzeb... Aurangzeb was there 500 years back, Babur 800 years back, what is the relevance of Babur-Aurangzeb now? Are not there issues like roads, irrigation, unemployment?" she asked.

"Congress may have not done all good in 50 years but they kept this nation safe. But, they (BJP) want to divide the nation. They want to make many Pakistans. They want to do Hindu-Muslim, Dalit-Brahmin," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister added.

Her remarks came in the wake of the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

In a tweet earlier, Mehbooba Mufti had said the stance of Centre towards the film reflected "ill-intention" and would not contribute to healing old wounds.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film from entertainment tax.

( With inputs from ANI )

