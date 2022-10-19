Congress leader Bajwa supports crackdown by central agency, calls it a good step

Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader and former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday supported the crackdown by the National Investigation Agency on 52 centres of the Union Territory and four states in Northern India. "Whether it is the minister of Congress, BJP or Akali Dal, whoever commits a crime will be punished by the Court or Administration", Congress leader said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency conducted a crackdown on 52 centres of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi as well as the National Capital Region. This was the second such mega operation conducted within a span of 36 days by the NIA.

The locations raided by the NIA included Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Mohali districts of Punjab; East Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat, Mahendragarh, Manesar, Rewari, Rohtak and Jhajjar districts of Haryana; Churu, Bharatpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan; Noida, Bulanshehar and Sonbhadra districts as well as Dwarka, Outer North, Central, Outer and North East districts of Delhi and NCR.

Searches were conducted in the morning at the premises of Sampat Nehra of Churu-Rajasthan; Naresh Sethi (notorious gangster-criminal) of Jhajjar in Haryana; Surender alias Cheeku of Narnaul in Haryana; Naveen alias Bali of Bawana in Delhi; Amit alias Dabang of Tajpur in Outer Delhi; Amit Dagar of Gurugram in Haryana; Sandeep alias Bandar, Salim alias Pistol of North-East Delhi; Qurban and Rizwan Khurja of Bulandshahr in UP and their associates.

During the searches, five pistols and revolvers were seized, along with ammunition, which includes a cache of four pistols from the house of Asif Khan, an advocate, a residence of Gautam Vihar, Usmanpur in North East Delhi, said the agency, adding "he was connected with various gangsters of Haryana and Delhi".

"Few weapons in semi-knocked down condition have also been recovered during these raids," said the NIA.

Apart from these, incriminating documents, digital devices, details about Benami property created through proceeds of crime, cash, gold bars and gold jewellery from Khurja, Bulandshahar (UP), and threat letters were also seized by the NIA.

The Central agency said that these raids were carried out to "dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/traffickers based in India and abroad".

"A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August this year," said the NIA.

This was the second round of raids and searches conducted by the NIA as part of its crackdown on top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in UP, Rajasthan and Delhi.

On September 12, the NIA had also searched 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and NCR region.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigations against this nexus by the anti-terror agency after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by Delhi Police, on August 26 this year. A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked.

Also, while speaking on 'stubble burning' senior Congress leader said that. There is no other solution except burning stubble, if the cases are reduced, then I congratulate the government and to the farmers.

( With inputs from ANI )

