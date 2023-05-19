Congress leader Priyank Kharge assures to fulfil 5 guarantees in first cabinet meeting of Karnataka

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Congress leader and President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the party which is set to form the government in Karnataka on May 20 will fulfil its five guarantees made during the state polls in its first cabinet meeting.

"Absolutely, that is the commitment and the Congress will complete that. Five commitments will be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting," he said.

Five guarantees promised by Congress during the campaign are 200 units of free power, Rs 2,000 for the woman head of a family, 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household, Rs 3,000 a month for unemployed degree holders, and Rs 1,500 a month for diploma holders for two years and free bus rides for women.

He further hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked the party to think about the defeat in the Karnataka polls.

"BJP should think about why they lost the election and how much division is there in their party. People of Karnataka have voted for development," Kharge added.

Congress in recently held elections won 135 seats pushing the BJP out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead.

BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

The oath ceremony of Karnataka's new cabinet will take place on Saturday in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

