Congress leaders in Goa demonstrate in support of Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, July 7 The Congress leaders in Goa on Friday demonstrated in support of its party leader Rahul Gandhi, after Gujarat High Court rejected his plea for stay on the conviction in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Congress leaders and supporters demonstrated at Azad Maidan in Panaji against ruling party BJP for "misusing" government machinery against their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar said that the verdict is "unfortunate" because Rahul Gandhi had raised issues of common man in Parliament.

"This Bhrasht Jumla Party hatched a conspiracy and disqualified him as Member of Parliament for raising voice," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi always raised the issue of inflation, price rise, unemployment and many other issues like communal tension created by BJP. This verdict is unfortunate. It is murder of democracy. People of the nation are with Rahul Gandhi. Is it wrong to raise burning issues," he questioned.

Patkar said that Modi government has "failed" to deliver promises.

"What happened to jobs which were promised by the Prime Minister. What about skyrocketing prices of LPG. Why did they fail to control inflation and give solace to the public? Now people should unite and teach a lesson to this insensitive government," he said.

Mahila President Beena Naik said: "BJP used government machinery against Rahul Gandhi."

"BJP is afraid of him and hence trying to make him suffer. They are using divide and rule policy. Law and order has collapsed here," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor