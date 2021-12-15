Congress manifesto promises to restore Chandigarh's glory

Chandigarh, Dec 15 The opposition Congress on Wednesday resolved to ensure the city's growth and development with accountability, commitment and transparency in its manifesto for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December 24.

While releasing the party manifesto here, its senior leaders, including former Union Minister Pawan Bansal and AICC General Secretary Harish Choudhary, vowed to make the city number one again if voted to power.

The party promised to restore the lost glory of the city by resuming syncretic and sustainable development of its physical and social infrastructure.

In the past six years, the city has turned into a pale shadow of its past. It was known worldwide for the impeccable standards it had set in cleanliness, beautiful roads, exquisite parks and a good quality of life.

It won the award for being the 'Best City for Cleanliness and Sanitation' in the country in 2014. Sadly, in the last five years the city has sunk to a new low in all these areas, the Congress said.

It said that no new taxes will be imposed on the people of Chandigarh.

The abnormal increase in water charges and other levies imposed by the BJP-run corporation would be rolled back.

The Congress will bring back the old rates of sewerage tax at Rs 20 per toilet seat. The existing sewerage tax being charged at the rate of 30 per cent of the water bill is the highest such tax in the country. This has burdened the people unconscionably, stated the party manifesto.

The party will enhance the revenue by claiming the rightful share of the corporation from the UT's revenues as allocated by the Delhi Finance Commission and by taking other initiatives without taxing the people.

According to the manifesto, there will be a reduction in all wasteful expenditure due to which the funds of the corporation have dried up despite increased taxes.

The Congress will ensure that the city is provided with one of the most efficient systems of potable water supply available in the country at very affordable rates. A policy to replace the old water pipes after a fixed period shall be put in place, besides revamping the existing garbage management system.

