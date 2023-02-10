Congress MP Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha for recording House proceedings

New Delhi, Feb 10 Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Congress MP Rajani Patil from the House for the remaining part of the Budget Session on grounds of parliamentary misconduct.

The Congress leader was suspended after tweeting a video from inside the House wherein opposition MPs could be seen protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Motion of Thanks on Thursday.

Taking a 'serious view' of the matter, Dhankar called it an 'unwholesome activity' on her part.

"In public domain yesterday, on Twitter, there was a dissemination of a video relating to proceedings of this House. Rajani Ashokrao Patil was engaged in this unwholesome activity and what has been seen is a matter that must engage our attention," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Dhankhar said that the Parliament is the ultimate authority for making rules, and no other external agencies will be involved in the investigation. The matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee.

"The entire matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee and till we have the benefit of the recommendation of the committee for consideration of this august House, Patil is suspended for the current session," he said.

