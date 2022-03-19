Congress nominates Jeby Mather as its Rajya Sabha member from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 The Kerala Congress has nominated Jeby Mather from the minority community as its Rajya Sabha member from the state.

Mather's nomination came when despite several rounds of talks, no consensus on the name could be reached and finally a list of three names was sent to the party High Command who opted for her.

With her nomination, the Congress, for the first time in 40 years, has decided to send a woman to the Upper house.

Currently, Mather is an AICC member and also the state president of the Mahila Congress in Kerala. Her grandfather T.O.Bava was a former state president of the party, while her father was a former treasurer of the state party unit.

Incidentally, Muslim population in Kerala accounts for 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population. It is second in the list after the Hindu population (54 per cent), while the Christian community comprises 18 per cent of it.

In Kerala, the prominent Indian Union Muslim League is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led opposition, while in the ruling CPI-M led Left there is the Indian National League and the National Secular Conference which has one legislator each and there are three Muslim legislators who won as independent candidates of the Left.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said it's now become a practise which even the Left has been playing by fielding Muslim candidates.

"Election means votes and the strategy is to garner it, as today no political front can take things for granted and hence it's appeasement politics. This is a win win situation for all," said the critic.

