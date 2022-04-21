Congress panel on party reforms to submit report soon

The Committee formed by the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will submit its report within the next two days on the party's preparations and strategy ahead of the forthcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said the Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

"The Committee formed by the Congress interim Sonia Gandhi with the mandate to make the Congress organization more effective, including making the party more agile for the upcoming elections, will submit its report and recommendations within the next 24 to 48 hours," Surjewala said.

Congress leaders have brainstormed with the poll strategist Prashant Kishor for two days in a row during which top party leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Digvijay Singh and P Chidambaram were also present.

Surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi has constituted a committee to look at the various suggestions given by political strategist Prashant Kishor and other party leaders to strengthen the Congress organization. Those suggestions include coming up the roadmap to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

He said that the committee is considering the suggestions given by Prashant Kishor to improve the party and organization.

Amid the buzz of Prashant Kishor joining the party, for his continuous presence in the meetings, Surjewala said, "The goal and jurisdiction of the committee set up by the Congress president are not to include any particular person in the party."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Bagel were reportedly present in the third meeting. Surjewala said that CM Ashok Gehlot has a long experience working with the organisation and the party welcomed his suggestions on the required changes in the party. Both the CMs shared their views on the strategies to make the party more effective and improve the organization.

Congress convened a three-day key meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including organizational reforms in the party.

Congress has been holding meetings with Prashant Kishor. The first meeting between the political strategist and Sonia Gandhi took place on April 16, and the second was held on April 18 while the took place on April 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

