Congress poised to win eight seats in southern Chhattisgarh, but BJP gaining ground

New Delhi, Aug 20 Chhattisgarh's ruling Congress might lose three seats in the state's southern region, but it is set to remain a major player there by winning eight seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.

In the previous elections, the Congress won 11 seats.

According to the survey, the BJP is projected to gain three additional seats in the southern region, but it still remains behind the Congress in terms of the total number of seats.

In the last election, the BJP secured only one seat in the southern region of Chhattisgarh. However, this time they are projected to win four seats.

The survey also indicates that no other party will win like the previous time.

Meanwhile, the Congress seems to have a significant lead over the BJP in terms of projected seat ranges, with estimates ranging from six to ten seats, as per the survey, while the BJP is likely to win a minimum of two and a maximum of six seats.

