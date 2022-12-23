Congress president Kharge chairs meeting of party genereal secys, state incharges

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday chaired a meeting of Congress general secretaries, state incharges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders at party headquarters here.

Several prominent leaders of Congress were present in the meeting including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala.

The meeting was held on a day the winter session of parliament was adjourned sine die.

The session, which commenced on December 7, was to conclude on December 29 but it was decided to ajourn it a week before.

The meeting chaired by the Congress president is likely to discuss party's preparations for the assembly polls early next year. The Congress won the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls earlier this month but lost badly in Gujarat.

The Congress also faces challenge from Aam Aadmi Party which is trying to expand its footprint nationally.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will go the polls next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

