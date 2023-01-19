Congress questions KCR's courage to call for Telangana 'bandh' on Mir Mukkaram Jah's death

Senior Congress leader V Hanumath Rao on Wednesday took a pot shot at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his courage to call for a 'bandh' on the demise of Mir Mukkaram Jah.

Mukkaram Jah, former Titular Nizam of Hyderabad, used to live in Turkey and recently passed away.

Reacting to Jah's death, Congress leader Hanumath Rao said that the Telangana government did not call for bandh because it is afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Talking to ANI, Rao said: "The last Nizam Osman Ali Khan before his death gave all the authority to his grandson Mir Mukkaram Jah. Mukkaram Jah who lived in Turkey died and his dead body was brought to Hyderabad. The government has declared a state funeral. The government did not call for a bandh because they are afraid of BJP and RSS."

"Today you have become a Bharat party, called Chief Ministers of different states and have organised a huge public meeting," he mocked.

Further lauding and quoting his party's former chief Rahul Gandhi statement that he would hug Varun Gandhi, but would never follow his ideology because he (Rahul Gandhi) opposes the ideology of the BJP and RSS, teh ex-MP of the Telangana assembly said: "Rahul Gandhi ahs a fighting nature. You are afraid of RSS and BJP and you will tell that you will fight Narendra Modi."

He also talked about Mukkaram Jah's initiatives that have led to the development of the state and alleged that KCR has announced this 'state funeral' for the "namesake".

"You should have courage...Mukkaram Jah has given a lot of land to Telangana including KBR park. Hitech City was built on the property of Mukkaram Jah. You have forgotten their history. The last Nizam gave his authority to Mukkaram Jah instead of his son. But you are ignoring him. The state funeral is just for the namesake," Rao said.

If he is really secular, he should fight for secularism. We are true seculars and we will fight against RSS and BJP along with Rahul Gandhi, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

