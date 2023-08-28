'Congress ready for Panchayat polls in Assam'

New Delhi, Aug 28 Former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain on Monday said the Congress is ready for the Panchayat polls in the state.

"Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is completely prepared for the Panchayat polls. We are holding meetings in various places," Hussain told reporters at the Assam House here.

The senior Congress leader from Assam also claimed that there was a dislike for the BJP among the people in the state.

Panchayat elections in Assam are likely to be held later this year.

On being asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hussain, who also represents the Samaguri Assembly constituency, said: "We have already held the first round of meeting at the Congress headquarters (in Delhi)."

Congress' Assam unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah also held separate meetings in this regard.

Earlier this month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while holding a meeting with the party's Assam unit called upon the party leaders to reach out to people and expose the "misgovernance and incompetence" of the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.

