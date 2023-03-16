Congress showed India's history was about Babur, Aurangzeb; it today represents the new Mughals: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], March 16 : Lashing out at Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the party showed that India's history was all about the Mughal emperors and added that it represents the "new Mughals today".

"Once upon a time, the ruler of Delhi used to talk about demolishing temples but today under PM Modi's rule, I am talking about building temples. This is new India. Congress is working to weaken this new India. Congress is representing the new Mughals today," Sarma said.

Accusing Congress and Communists of highlighting the Mughals in Indian history, the Chief Minister said that Indian history was also about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Congress and Communists showed that India's history was all about Babur, Aurangzeb, and Shajahan. I want to tell that India's history was not about them but about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh," he said.

Sarma said that during Aurangzeb's rule, he made attempts to end the 'Sanatan' culture alleging that various people were forcefully converted to Islam.

"During Aurangzeb's rule, attempt was made to end the 'Sanatan' culture and many people were forcefully converted to Islam. At that time Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took birth and he showed that Bharat Mata can give birth to a son like him who can challenge Aurangzeb," he said.

"Aurangzeb was not able to destroy our 'Sanatan' culture. Today India is 'Sanatan' and Hindu and will continue to remain so... It was not true that Aurangzeb had captured entire India," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister further lashed out at the communist historians for trying to portray that entire India was under the control of Aurangzeb.

"South India and North East were never under Aurangzeb's rule but communist historians try to show that whole of India was under Aurangzeb's control. Today we need to write a new history," he said.

"There are many people in our country who proudly say they are Muslim, Christian and I have no problem with that but we need a person who can proudly say that I am a Hindu. India needs such a person today," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor