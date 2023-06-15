Congress slams government over Law Commission's move on Uniform Civil Code, accuses it of 'diversionary agenda'

New Delhi [India], June 14: A day after the Law Commission solicited views and ideas of people and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code, the Congress slammed the government over the move saying it represents the ruling BJP-led coalition's "desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of diversion from its glaring failures".

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the 21st Law Commission after carrying out a detailed and comprehensive review observed that it is "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage" to have a Uniform Civil Code.

He said the Law Commission has produced an enviable body of work over the decades on numerous issues of national importance.

"It should be mindful of that legacy and remember that the interests of the nation are distinct from the political ambitions of the BJP."

The Congress leader said it is strange that the Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference when in its press release it acknowledges that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018.

He said no reasons are given for why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to "the relevance and the importance of the subject and also the various court orders".

"The real reason is that the 21st Law Commission after carrying out a detailed and comprehensive review of the subject observed that it is 'neither necessary nor desirable at this stage' to have a Uniform Civil Code. This latest attempt represents the Modi Government's desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarization and diversion from its glaring failures," he said.

Jairam Ramesh said that the 21st Law Commission was appointed by the Modi government.

He referred to Para 1.15 of its 182-page 'Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law' submitted on August 31, 2018.

"While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of all differences. This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy," the Congress leader cited the report.

A Law Ministry release said on Wednesday that the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice.

It said since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

The release said those interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days.

