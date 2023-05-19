Congress slams govt for withdrawing Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation

New Delhi, May 19 The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Rs 2,000 banknotes introduced with such fanfare after that "singularly disastrous" demonetisation decision of November 8, 2016, are now being withdrawn.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn."

His remarks came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced to withdraw the 2,000 bank notes from circulation but said that it will continue as legal tender till September 30.

The RBI in an official communique said, "In pursuance of the 'Clean Note Policy' of the RBI, it has been decided to withdraw the 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation".

"The banknotes in 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender." It also said that all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for 2000 banknotes until September 30.



