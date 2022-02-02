Congress slams Modi govt in RS over 'inflation, Chinese incursion, action against Christianity'

Taking part in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in Rajya Sabha on issues of "inflation, Chinese incursion and the attack on Christianity".

Speaking on behalf of his party, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Modi government, asking "there is inflation at one side and unemployment on another side. Is this 'achche din' (good days)?"

In his nearly one our speech in the House, Kharge commented "rates of all essential commodities like pulses, vegetables, LPG have increased manifold; there is no employment; the country is on 101 position in hunger index, but there are 'achche din' (good days)".

The Congress leader was attacking on Modi government referring to its well known 'achche din' promises made to the people by the Prime Minister himself as well as in statements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Ministers in the Central government.

"Curent rate of pulses is increased by 60 per cent so as of vegetables by 50-80 per cent. LPG cylinders price has reached to Rs 1,000 in the present time from Rs 414 in 2013. In 116 countries, India is on 101 place in hunger Index," said Kharge, asking "Is this your 'achche din'?"

Referring to an event in 2013, Kharge said PM Modi had advised then UPA government to show "red eyes" against China when it attempted incursion, and asked, "why the Central government is silent and not showing red eyes despite of multiple reports of Chinese incursion?"

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, who was present in the House during the speech, Kharge said import with China has currently reached to Rs 7 lakh 30 thousand crores compared to 2013 when it was Rs 3 lakh 80 thousand crores.

"Our import with China is four-time higher than export," Kharge said, asking "should we call it self-reliance or dependency on China?"

Noting abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the LoP said over 500 terrorist incidents have happened since then.

The Congress leader said that all the promises made by the Modi government have been failing one by one. "It was promised by Modi government to gear up manufacturing by 24 per cent but it currently stands at -7.2 per cent."

The leader said that assured jobs are old days now as the Modi government has been focusing on contract-based employment. He also took a dig at the Modi government over its promise to double farmers' income and said President's address even doesn't mention about the issue.

In a veiled remark without taking name, Kharge also demanded the Modi government to sack one Minister of its cabinet holding charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning the involvement of his son in killing four farmers.

It was a clear remark on Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni whose son is accused of killing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last year by crushing them under the wheels of a car owned by him.

Kharge also condemned the Modi government's recent action against Mother Teresa and other Christian Missionaries under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Finally, the Congress leader demanded to public details of the PM Cares Fund which was started by the Central government keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected.

