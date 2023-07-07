Congress to hold ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ in support of Rahul Gandhi on July 12

New Delhi, July 7 The Congress on Friday asked all the state units chiefs to hold one-day ‘Maun Satyagraha’ (silent protest) in front of Gandhi statues in all state headquarters in solidarity with former party chief Rahul Gandhi on July 12.

The party’s decision to hold one-day long ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ came after the Gujarat High Court on Friday did not stay the session court judgement convicting Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

In a communication to all the state presidents, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “The entire world has seen how Rahul Gandhi has consistently been questioning and exposing the relationship between Modi and Adani, on various platforms. His courageous pursuit has forced the Prime Minister and BJP to resort to crooked measures leading to his conviction and disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha.”

“Not just the Congress Party, but the entire nation has condemned this erroneous conviction and disqualification, and resolved to stand by Rahul Gandhi in this noble fight,” he said.

“In the present circumstances, it is high time that we stand together and reiterate that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and that millions of congressmen and crores of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and justice.

“Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in solidarity with our leader and in support of his fearless and uncompromising fight, all the PCCs are requested to organise a massive one-day ‘Maun Satyagraha’ in front of Gandhi statues, in all State Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM, on July 12 with maximum possible mobilisation and involvement of all the senior leaders, MPs, MLA or MLCs and other elected representatives, leaders of frontal organisations, departments and cells, party workers and supporters in large numbers,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said despite all hardships, Rahul Gandhi has been consistent in his unstoppable fight against the misuse of power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in fighting for the truth and raising the issues concerning the people of the country.

Venugopal also said that Rahul Gandhi has fearlessly remarked that, “I am fighting for the voice of my country. I am ready to pay any price.”

Earlier in the day, Congress said that it will approach the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court decision.

--IANS

