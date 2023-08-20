Congress to witness dip in seats in central Chhattisgarh: Survey

New Delhi, Aug 20 Chhattisgarh's ruling Congress which is confident of returning to power, is projected to see a decline in the Assembly seats in the state's central region as compared to the previous time, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll. However, the party is expected to gain increase in vote share in the region.

According to the survey, the Congress is projected to get 36 out of 64 Assembly seats in the region. The party had secured 43 seats in the last polls.

The current projected range of seats estimated that Congress will get are 34 to 38.

As per the survey, the vote share of the Congress is projected to increase from 41.7 per cent to 45.7 per cent, a swing is 4 per cent.

The opposition BJP is estimated to get 27 seats as compared to 14 in the previous polls. The current projected range of seats for the BJP are 25 to 29.

The saffron party is also projected to see an increase of vote share by 8.6 per cent from 32.7 per cent in 2018 to 41.3 per cent.

For other parties in the region, the tally is estimated to go down from 7 to 1 seat. The projected range of seats are 0 to 2.

The estimated vote share for other parties is projected to decline by 12.6 per cent from last polls' 25.6 per cent to 13 per cent.The survey has a sample size of 7,679 covering all 90 Assembly seats.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to held later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor