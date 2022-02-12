Congress vanished, will make sure same happen to TRS soon: BJP MP on PM's Telangana formation remark

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri from Nizamabad in Telangana on Friday said that Congress has vanished and will make sure Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) vanishes too after they raised voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on formation of Telangana.

"Congress and TRS are howling over PM's speech in Parliament. PM Modi categorically said that BJP was always in support of the bill over the formation of separate Telangana," the BJP MP told ANI.

PM Modi, who replied to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, blamed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre for hasty passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in Parliament in 2014 without any debate.

The BJP MP alleged that the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha with microphones shut, live telecast stopped, and pepper sprays were used.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in February 2014. The Telangana state was officially formed on June 2, 2014.

"Without BJP Telangana wouldn't have been formed. What have you (Congress) done since 2004 to 2014? You formed the government and had 34 MPs, why couldn't you give Telangana earlier?" the BJP MP said.

He further said that the formation of Telangana was in the manifesto of Congress then.

"In a very hasty manner, the Bill was passed.... TRS looted Telangana. We will make sure, you are thrown out of power. Congress has vanished and we will make sure you will vanish soon," the BJP MP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

