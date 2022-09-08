Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra YouTube channel faces glitch on first day

Kanyakumari, Sep 8 Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra official YouTube channel on Thursday stopped giving any video content, the day when the yatra formally started from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

"Video unavailable! This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been closed," says the YouTube link.

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said she was trying to find out the reasons and only then could she comment on it.

The Congress had made a livestreaming arrangement for its over 3,570 km yatra, which will traverse through 12 states and two union territories.

Meanwhile, after hoisting the flag at the campsite of Bharat Yatris on Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi made a first stop at the Higher Secondary school in Suchindram Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, just about 15 kilometres from the starting point.

Many people joined the yatra apart from the official yatris. People greeted Rahul Gandhi on the way and exchanged notes with him. Kanyakumari is a stronghold of the Congress with sitting MPs and three MLAs, who have put on a massive show for the yatra.

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth said, "The yatra will change political and social discourse of the country, as people will get to know more about the party."

In the morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started walking for the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra' here. He was accompanied by P. Chidambaram and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

However, all the party's state organisations will take a separate padyatras in their respective states for one month while all the blocks took out padyatras on Wednesday.

The party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will have Gandhi and his companions meeting select groups of people from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. everyday while it will be a mass connect programme in the evening. All the yatris, including Gandhi, will rest in specialised containers at the end of the day.

Ahead of the yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.

