"Conspiracy to malign govt": Rajasthan minister after eviction order for Pak Hindu migrants from govt land

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 : After facing backlash over the demolition of "encroachments" of temporary settlements (Kachchi basti) for Hindus displaced from Pakistan who have been residing in Amarsagar gram panchayat area, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Thursday said that the officials will be taken to task who is "trying to malign the state government".

"What the officials did is wrong, they will have to answer. We will take action against them. Pakistani Hindu migrants are living in Jaisalmer on an vacant plot of land," he said while talking to the government.

He further said that the whole action is a "conspiracy" to malign the government.

"As per the law of the Rajasthan government, you can't evict anyone without them being rehabilitated...This is a very serious matter. This is a conspiracy; such officials will be taken to task who try to malign the Govt. They committed a sin, they will have to face it," he added.

The district administration on Tuesday demolished "encroachments" of temporary settlements (Kachchi basti) of Hindus displaced from Pakistan who have been residing in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area, 4 km from the district headquarters.

Pakistani Hindu migrants who are settled in Jaisalmer allege that Rajasthan Government had ordered the eviction of Pakistani Hindu migrants from government land.

However, Jaisalmer District Magistrate Tina Dabi while talking about the eviction drive of Pakistani Hindu Migrants from the area, said that migrants will be moved to shelter houses till they get proper allotment of land.

"We issued a circular on April 5 too. We have been trying to make them understand but many didn't get convinced. The place they were residing, had already been allotted to others. We had a talk with them today. They will be moved to shelter houses till they get a proper allotment of land," said Tina Dabi.

She had a meeting with the migrant protesters on Wednesday and assured them of settlement at some other place.

"Today a successful dialogue was held with the people. As per their demand, Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) will mark them in a week and give them a proper place. They were assured of settlement at some other place, after which the protestors announced to end the strike. The land on which the encroachment was removed yesterday was either allotted by UIT earlier or is in the water catchment area. That's why we have explained to those people that if you sit at this place then you will face problems in future also," Dabi said.

She further said that the land will be allotted to those who have got citizenship.

"The encroachments that were removed yesterday were done during the last 10 days and were fresh. The land will be allotted to those who have got citizenship and those who have not got it will be identified and settled after getting citizenship they will also be allotted land," Tina Dabi added.

