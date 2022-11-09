Construction of Bihar's first e-way to start soon

Patna, Nov 9 The neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has a number of expressways but the first expressway dedicated to Bihar will soon be a reality for people.

The construction of 189-km long Amas-Darbhanga expressway will start soon in Bihar.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari will visit Bihar on November 14 to participate in the 'Sant Samagam' in Buxar district where he would be laying down the foundation stone of this expressway project.

The 189-km expressway will start from Amas in Aurangabad district located on Delhi-Kolkata NH-19 and will go all the way to NH-27 at the Nawada village in Darbhanga district crossing seven districts, including Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, Vaishali and Samastipur.

The land acquisition of this ambitious project is almost completed and will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project will be constructed in four packages and the first package starts from Amas to Shivrampur of 55 km, second package from Shivrampur to Ramnagar of 54.3 km, third package from Rampur to Pal Dashara of 45 km and the fourth package from Pal Dashara to Nawada of 44.1 km. The expected cost of the project is Rs 6,000 crore and NHAI has allotted the tender to three construction companies.

NHAI has set a deadline to complete the project by 2024. After the completion of this expressway project, it will connect north to south Bihar with travel time of less than four hours.

NHAI has notified this expressway as NH-119D.

