Controversy in Bengal over Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on book-signing event venue change

Kolkata, April 20 A Twitter message by 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri regarding the shifting of the venue of his book-signing event in Kolkata has created controversy in West Bengal.

In his Twitter message issued around 1.30 p.m. on Thursday, Agnihotri stated that the original venue being located in the minority- dominated pocket in Kolkata might not be safe for the event.

"KOLKATA: ATTENTION: This is to inform that due to security reasons the venue of the book signing of #UrbanNaxals has been shifted from Quest Mall to Starmark Book Shop, South City Mall. I'm informed that since Quest Mall is a Muslim Area it's not safe. The tragedy of modern Bengal," he claimed.

The ruling Trinamool Congress leadership has claimed the film director is deliberately spreading false messages as a part of his cheap propaganda tactics. According to them, his observation about the location of the venue is highly objectionable.

This is not the first time that 'The Kashmir Files' director has attacked the state government on similar issues. Earlier last month, while speaking at a seminar here on 'India's Heritage: From Kashmir to Bengal', Agnihotri claimed many parts of the eastern state "have turned into Mini Kashmir".

He also said that West Bengal has become a hotbed for corruption, cheap dialogues and communal violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor