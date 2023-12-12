COP28 president announces approval of proposal to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan

Dubai, Dec 12 COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has announced the approval of a proposal to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The South Caucasus nation won the bid after winning backing from other Eastern European countries on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

COP28, or the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is due to conclude on Tuesday, has gathered more than 110,000 registered participants in Dubai, the UAE, in a bid to work out a global solution to the pressing climate crisis facing all countries.

--IANS

