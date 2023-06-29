"Country's prestige increased after PM Modi came to power," JP Nadda in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 : Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday hailed the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country's prestige in the world increased after PM Modi came to power.

He said that before 2014, India was known as a corrupt nation due to various scams including 2G and 3G, but since PM Modi came to power, the country's prestige has increased.

"Before 2014, India was known as a corrupt nation as many scams were done including 2G and 3G scams. India's prestige in the world increased after Prime Minister Modi came to power," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

He said that BJP is the biggest political party in the world and all other parties in the country have become the parties of their families.

"Today we can proudly say that BJP is the biggest political party in the world. All political parties in the country have become the parties of their families," BJP national president said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also reach Rajasthan's Udaipur Dabok Airport at around 11 am on June 30 and address a public meeting at Sawai Sthal Gandhi Ground and then leave for Jaipur at 2:30 pm.

These visits of top BJP leaders are aimed at gaining momentum for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year.

On the completion of 9 years of the Modi government at the Center, such programs are being organized across the country at the Lok Sabha level, considering assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year.

BJP will try to improve its tally in Mewar, Marwar, and Braj regions and the programmes of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda have been organized in these Congress stronghold regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor