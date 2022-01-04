Covid: BJP to corner Oppn via virtual rallies in UP

New Delhi, Jan 4 Even as Omicron cases are rising rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls in the hindi heartland will not stop and it is set to corner opposition via virtual rallies.

The saffron party has been addressing party workers and public via virtual webinars.

If the Covid-19 infection continues at rapid pace, the party's strategy is to target opposition through virtual webinars. The party believes that internet will prove to be most handy tool.

Through the internet, leaders can address rallies straight through their homes and offices and people do not have to wait.

BJP IT cell convener Kameshwar Mishra said that the saffron party has been organising virtual and e-programmes during the corona times.

The platform has been used by BJP national president J.P. Nadda and other big leaders.

Set up for virtual and e-rally is in place, Mishra said, adding that "We have a team of 4,000 trained workers, who can use this resource at divisional level with great ease."

Mishra said through video conferencing 1,000 people can be added, while through webinar, 50,000 can be added.

The party has infrastructure ready for multiple conferences, virtual meetings right from the district to state level.

The party's social media is constantly engaged in advancing the virtual campaign.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh social media convener Ankit Chandel said the party is active on all four social media platforms.

The party has 29,30,669 followers on twitter, while on Facebook, it has 48,36,395. Likewise, instagram, WhatsApp also have different use.

