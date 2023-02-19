CPI-M activist killed in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 19 A CPI-M supporter has been allegedly killed by a BJP activist in the northeastern state's Khowai district. The police, however, said the incident was "purely non-political".

Over 15 post poll incidents of violence were reported after the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura in which more than 20 people were arrested.

Police said on Sunday that following a personal enmity and quarrel with Panchayat Pradhan of Dwarikapur Gram Panchayat, Krishna Kamal Das attacked Dilip Sukla Das (50) late Saturday night.

Sukla Das sustained critical injuries in the attack and he was shifted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

The police later told the media that the incident was not "political in nature".

A police officer said that the main accused, Kamal Das, was arrested.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said Kamal Das had called Sukla Das out of his home late Saturday night and attacked him.

"The police did not allow us to pay the last respect to the victim. Taliban rule is going on in Tripura. The police violated human rights by not giving the body of Sukla Das to his family," he told the media.

According to the Left leader, after the February 16 assembly elections, a large number of incidents took place in Khowai, West Tripura, South Tripura, Gomati and Sepahiujala districts and in all cases, the BJP and their goons were involved.

Criticising the Left parties, BJP leaders said that the CPI-M was doing politics with a non-political incident.

"Congress and CPI-M are trying to deteriorate the law and order situation by organising violent incidents. BJP would not tolerate the CPI-M hooliganism," state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee told the media.

