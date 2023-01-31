CPI-M's youth wing witnessing increased inflow of new members in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 31 Despite the CPI-M being reduced to zero in terms of presence in the West Bengal Assembly, its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has witnessed an increased inflow of new members in the state in the recent past, its state chief said on Tuesday.

"Between 2019 and 2022, the number of active members of DYFI in West Bengal has increased by over three lakh. As of December 31, 2022, the total number of members of the youth wing stands at 30,03,720. During the last one year only, the number increased by 1.17 lakh," DYFI state President Minakshi Mukherjee told media persons.

She also said that the maximum increase in membership has been witnessed in Kolkata and Malda district. According to her, the number of subscribers of the DYFI's organ in Bengali, 'Yuvashakti' has more than doubled from 7,000 to 18,000 during the last one year.

According to her, the youths are spontaneously approaching the youth wing these days expressing eagerness to its members. "This is because the DYFI is leading the movement against corruption on the streets. We are increasingly winning the confidence of the youths," she said.

Mukherjee also said that the members of the DYFI will be within and outside the polling booths during the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in the state to resist attempts to unleash violence.

"We will try our best that the people are able to cast their votes without fear and intimidation," she said.

She also said that before the rural civic body polls, the DYFI will set up panchayat-wise committees.

"I am confident that the contest in the forthcoming rural civic body polls will not be a bipolar one between Trinamool Congress and BJP as it happened in the last few elections. Our party will be a strong contender this time," she added.

