CPI(M) MP writes to Railway Minister, expresses concern over giving away land in possession of Railways in Kannur

New Delhi, Jan 20 Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, V. Sivadasan wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing concern regarding the issue of alienation of land owned by Railways in Kannur.

Sivadasan in a letter to the Union Railway Minister said, "I would like to invite your attention towards the serious issue of alienation of land owned by Railways in Kannur. It has been reported that more than 7 acre of land around Kannur Railway Station has been handed over to a private agency through the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA)."

"As the land for projects, including new platform is limited, this move will result in the railway development in Kannur being blocked," he claimed in the letter.

The CPI(M) leader claims that with the completion of the land transfer, development projects that were expected to come up at Kannur railway station, including the construction of new platforms, will now become more difficult.

Due to unavailability of space, the railway will also hamper the parking facilities for

more vehicles at both the entrances of the railway station. There is also a serious concern that the railway land transfer will hinder urban road development, Sivadasan added.

He said that he has demanded the Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw to take immediate steps in this regard.

