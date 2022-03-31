CPWD & DMRC to construct Underground Metro loop corridor in Central Vista

New Delhi, March 31 The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and DMRC will jointly construct an Underground Metro loop corridor in the Central Vista.

DMRC will be responsible for planning and execution of system works of Underground Metro in the Redevelopment of Central Vista.

The government on Thursday told Parliament that it will not increase the expected cost of the project as the Metro connectivity is a part of the overall master plan.

On Tuesday, the government had said that it will decide on awarding the tender for the construction of Executive Enclave soon.

The Executive Enclave, as part of the Central Vista project, will house the prime minister's office (PMO), cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat.

An official said that bids have been received and the lowest bidder has quoted an amount of around Rs 1,119 crore, 3.50 per cent less than the Rs 1,160-crore cost estimated by the CPWD for executing the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

"Usually the lowest bidder is awarded the contract and the Board of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will decide on awarding the tender in the next few days," an official said.

The CPWD had estimated the cost of construction and maintenance of the Executive Enclave at Rs 1,160.17 crore.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

Sources said that the CPWD's bid document put the condition that the project will be completed within two years of initiation of the construction work.

