CrPC amendment bill is violative of Article 21: Congress

New Delhi, March 28 The Congress on Monday opposed the CrPC amendment bill brought by the government in the Lok Sabha to amend the laws saying that it violates Article 21 and is beyond the legislative competence of the government.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said: "The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022, which is a derogation of Article 20 sub article 3 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, highlighted that the bill is beyond the legislative competence of the House and against the fundamental rights of our citizens."

He said an accused can't be made a witness against himself in the light of the Supreme Court's judgements.

However, the government rejected the objections and the bill was introduced after division of votes in which the opposition was defeated.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni said that the law was made in 1920 and is 102 years old and in the interest of the law enforcing agency, it needs to be amended.

The bill was put to vote for introduction in which the government got 120 votes, while the opposition could manage only 58 votes.

