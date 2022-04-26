CRPF gets Army engineer on deputation to cater to operational needs

New Delhi, April 26 In a rare move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the deputation of a serving Army engineer to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for three years to cater to technical needs of the security forces in operational areas, sources said.

According to a MHA notification, Lieutenant Colonel Vinay Kumar Tiwary of Headquarter Commander Works Engineer, Military Engineering Services, will be working as Commandant (Engineer) in CRPF initially for a period of three years.

He is bound to abide by the CRPF rules as well as that of Central Civil Services besides other instructions as applicable from time to time.

The move came after the CRPF's communication for filling up vacancies at the commandant and deputy commandant-level in the engineering wing for state and armed forces officers from Navy, Army and Air Force.

However, the CRPF never saw the joining of any serving officer from the armed forces.

A senior official of the central security forces said that need for an engineer has been felt for a long time for many operational purposes and the Forces have to depend on the state government officials who don't have the exposure of the operational norms in the Left Wing Extremism areas or any other places.

The move has evoked mixed reactions with some officials criticising it saying that deputation will not serve the purpose as the officer will leave after the deputation period is over, therefore, the all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) need to have its own engineers on permanent basis.

"There has been a massive delay in promotions at all levels in the CRPF. There should be promotions so that the Force can have its own officers at commandant, deputy commandant level but the deputation basis will hamper the chances of the own cadre officers in the CRPF," an official said.

However, some officers also welcomed the move and said that it will prove to be good if the inter-force deputation happens both ways and the CAPF officers to go to Armed forces.

