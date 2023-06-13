Current Indian govt is like the Idi Amin regime: Trinamool

Kolkata, June 13 Trinamool Congress on Tuesday described the functioning style of the current Union government with that of Idi Amin as regards suppression of facts regarding anti-government protests.

Quoting a recent interview by Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., the Trinamool Congress through it official Twitter handle launched a scathing attack against the Centre.

Dorsey in an interview had spoken about how the Twitter authorities had received requests from the Indian government to block accounts covering farmers' protests and those critical of the government.

In the message, the ruling party of West Bengal has said the Centre can even think of shutting down the social media platform, raid their employees' homes and close down their offices. The Trinamool Congress claimed that Idi Amin's principles on freedom of speech act as the guiding principles for the current Union government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor