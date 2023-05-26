CVoter Survey: 53.8% feel Modi regime retained a clean, corruption-free image

New Delhi, May 26 As many as 53.8 per cent of the respondents of a survey are of the opinion that the Narendra Modi regime, despite the allegations levelled by his critics, has retained a clean and corruption-free image over the past nine years since assuming office.

However, 37.3 per cent of the respondents feel the contrary, while 8.9 per cent say that they cannot comment on the issue.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, 55.2 per cent of the respondents from the rural areas and 50.5 per cent from the urban areas feel that the BJP-ruled Central government has retained a clean and corruption-free image over the last nine years.

The survey also claimed that 54 per cent female and 53.6 per cent male are in favour of the Modi regime when it comes to retaining a clean and corruption-free image, while 39.6 per cent men and 35 per cent women felt otherwise.

Maximum respondents in the 45 to 54 age group 62.2 per cent feel that the Modi regime, despite allegations levelled by its critics, has retained a clean and corruption free image, followed by 60.9 per cent in the 35 to 44 age group who also feel the same.

Also, 71.2 per cent respondents in the higher income group, 54.1 per cent in the middle income group, and 50.4 per cent in the lower income group feel that the Modi regime has retained a clean and corruption-free image.

