Dalai Lama Trust donates Rs 10 lakh for Himachal Chief Minister Relief Fund

Shimla, Sep 22 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was on Thursday presented a cheque for Rs 10 lakh from The Dalai Lama Trust towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Wangyal Lama from Chief Representative Office presented the cheque to the Chief Minister.

Thakur thanked the Dalai Lama for this noble gesture and said such contributions go a long way in helping the needy people at the time of distress.

