DCP suspension row: Conspiracy to defame central agencies? asks Maharashtra BJP MLA

A day after the Maharashtra government suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi, a wanted accused in an extortion case, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday wondered whether a conspiracy was being planned in the state administrative services to defame the central agencies.

Speaking in the Budget Session of Maharashtra Assembly today Shelar said, "Saurabh Tripathi's case has raised suspicions whether a conspiracy is being hatched against central agencies in the state administration."

Shelar also demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Responding to the BJP MLA, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil agreed to his demand and announced an inquiry by officials to look into the matter.

On Tuesday, the state government suspended Saurabh Tripathi after it was revealed that Saurabh Tripathi, an IPS officer in the state police force, was allegedly collecting income tax from a businessman duping of being an income tax officer. Welcoming the action by Patil, MLA Ashish Shelar further spoke on the matter and drew the government's attention on this in the Assembly today.

"The conspiracy to discredit the central system is brewing in the administrative system of the state, isn't it? No other officer like Tripathi exists. Who is standing behind him in support? Such questions are now present and if so, there is a possibility of discrediting Maharashtra administrative services and the country in case of any shortfall. Therefore, this is a serious matter and the government should immediately take notice of this matter and inquire if necessary," demanded MLA Ashish Shelar.

Replying to this, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced that the government is taking note of this and an inquiry will be held.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is being held from March 3 till March 25 in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor